Kothagudem: MLA VanamaVenkateswra Rao assures house pattas by Diwali

Kothagudem: Kothagudem MLA VanamaVenkateswra Rao on Friday said that the regulatory house pattas would be distributed to all the eligible people before the Diwali festival in coal town.

Addressing the media in his camp office, he said that10 teams were deployed to conduct house-to-house survey to provide pattas. He informedthe corporation officials had appointed another five teams to fasten the survey.

The MLA also informed that the government had already issued regulatory pattas to 6,400 members under the GO No. 373,and added that the governmentissued special GO No.76 for the people who constructed their houses since 2014. The long-pending issues of pattas distribution were being solved by the TRS government, he said.

Vanama appealed to the people to cooperate with the officers and staff conducting the survey. He cautioned the people not to trust brokers promising to get the pattascleared. During the press meet, MLA Vanama distributed Kalyanlakshmi cheques to eight beneficiaries. Revenue Divisional Officer Swarna Latha, Munciapal Chairperson Sitha Mahalaxmi, Vice Chairman Damodhar, Tahsildar Ramakrishna, Sub-Register Ramkumar and other officers participated in the press meet.