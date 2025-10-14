Live
Kotla Ravinder Reddy is unanimous choice for Narayanpet DCC chief
Mahabubnagar (Narayanpet): Congress leaders and workers from across Narayanpet district on Monday unanimously proposed the name of Kotla Ravinder Reddy for the post of District Congress Committee (DCC) President.
The opinion-gathering exercise for the DCC chief election was held under the supervision of AICC Observer and Karnataka MLC Narayan Swamy, Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Ganesh, and PCC General Secretary Uzma Shakir. Block A meeting took place at CVR Bhavan in Narayanpet, while Block B meeting was organized at Surya Chandra Function Hall in Marikal.
Applications from contenders were received at the meeting. Later, Narayan Swamy interacted with each leader and party worker to gather their opinions. Mandal and block presidents, along with key leaders, participated actively in the process.
Congress party leaders from Damargidda, Narayanpet Town, Narayanpet Rural, Dhanwada, and Marikal mandals passed a unanimous resolution in support of Ravinder Reddy’s candidature, strengthening his bid for the district leadership.
The party’s decision is expected to be formally conveyed to the high command soon.