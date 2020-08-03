Minister and MLA from Sircilla constituency KT Rama Rao announced Rs 2.28 crore for the district government hospital under CSR scheme.

The minister inaugurated COVID-19 ICU ward, 40-bed oxygen ward and ambulance services. Speaking on the occasion, KTR said that the government is handing over home isolation kits to all the patients under home quarantine.

"If the cases surge further, double bedroom houses could be turned into isolation centres to provide treatment to the coronavirus patients," KTR directed the healthcare officials. The government also hire the staff if needed to treat the patients. He further asked the public to wear masks and practice social distancing to avoid infecting with the virus.

IT Minister and Sircilla MLA Sri @KTRTRS inaugurated a special #COVID ward in Sircilla Government Hospital today. pic.twitter.com/nF0yX5gVfl — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) August 3, 2020

"Telangana has 99 per cent COVID-19 recovery rate and hoped all the patients would get recovered. The government is taking all the measures to curb the virus and providing all the facilities to the patients," he said.



Later, the minister inaugurated an isolation ward at Sardapur agriculture polytechnic college.



