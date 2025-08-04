KTR comes to aid of TG woman trapped in Oman

Hyderabad: Once again demonstrating his humanitarian commitment, BRS working president KT Rama Rao came to the aid of a 28-year-old woman from Telangana who was trapped and abused in Oman after being misled by a recruitment agent.

Afrin, a native of Godavarikhani, had travelled to Oman for employment after being assured a domestic worker’s job. However, upon arrival, she was locked in a room, denied food, and subjected to severe physical and emotional abuse by her employer. Attempts to switch jobs only led to more harassment.

Despite seeking help from multiple sources and reaching out to the Indian Embassy, Afrin’s pleas went unanswered. Eventually, her ordeal reached KT Rama Rao through a BRS party worker. Responding without delay, Rama Rao directed party leader Harish Reddy from Ramagundam to take up the matter and coordinate her rescue. With support from KTR’s office, contact was established with the Indian Embassy in Oman. To facilitate her release, Rs 1,20,000 was paid to the local agent. Following this, arrangements were swiftly made to bring Afrin back to Hyderabad.

Upon her arrival on Sunday, Afrin visited Telangana Bhavan to thank KTR in person. Overwhelmed with emotion, she said, “It is only because of KTR’s support and assurance that I was able to return home safely. In a foreign land where I had no one, he stood by me like a protective elder brother.” As a gesture of gratitude, she tied a rakhi on his wrist.

KTR expressed happiness over her safe return and inquired about her family’s well-being. “While no government came to her aid, it was our party and our leadership that stood by her,” he said, promising continued support to Afrin and her family.He also praised the efforts of Harish Reddy, who coordinated the rescue mission from Muscat to Hyderabad.