KTR compliments Minister Eatala Rajender for completing COVID hospital at Gachibowli in 20 days

TRS working president and Municipal Administration Minister K Taraka Rama Rao has complimented Minister Eatala Rajender for converting 14 storeyed sports complex at Gachibowli into 1500 bed hospital in just 20 days.

Initially, this facility will be used as COVID hospital for the exclusive treatment of Coronavirus positive cases and later converted as Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS).

Over this, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao made a statement during the press conference on Sunday. In the meeting, CM said that this facility would be temporarily used as COVID Special Hospital as a precautionary measure to control the spread of the Corona in the state.

In this context, Minister KTR took his Twitter handle and tweeted that "My compliments to Health Minister Eatala Rajender Garu and his team on a fabulous job of converting the sports tower into Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences with 1500 beds. All this done in less than 20 days. Later it will be converted into a Multispeciality hospital with PG institutions focused on providing medical services and research."





Later it will be converted into a Multi specialty hospital with PG institutions focused on providing medical services & research 2/2#TelanganaFightsCorona#StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/YmLQorRmyr — KTR (@KTRTRS) April 21, 2020





Responding to KTR's tweet. Minister Eatala Rajender thanked CM KCR and KTR for encouragement and guidance.





Thanks to Honble CM garu for the encouragement and guidance. Best wishes to the Team Health and thank you KTR garu. https://t.co/BlO32CwAIA — Eatala Rajender (@Eatala_Rajender) April 21, 2020




