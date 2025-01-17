KTR Criticizes Revanth Reddy's Claims During BRS Farmer Protest in Rangareddy District

At the demonstration at Shabad in Rangareddy district, BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) farmers staged a protest under the banner of 'Jang Siren,' expressing their grievances over the ongoing issues faced by the farming community. The protest also marked an opportunity for the BRS to showcase their dedication to addressing farmer concerns.

However, the event took a political turn when KTR (K. T. Rama Rao) took a dig at the claims made by CM Revanth Reddy. While in Delhi, Revanth Reddy has been actively promoting his achievements, claiming that he has fulfilled all promises made to the people of Telangana within just 100 days.

KTR responded to these claims by challenging the accuracy of Revanth Reddy’s statements. He emphasized that Revanth Reddy's visits to Delhi, where he claims to have "saved Telangana," were merely political maneuvers. "Revanth Reddy is making false claims in Delhi, saying that he has fulfilled all his promises within 100 days. This is just an attempt to mislead the public," KTR said during the protest.

The ongoing BRS farmer protests in Rangareddy are being seen as an effort to unite the farming community in the state, ensuring their issues are addressed by the ruling party. Both parties are vying for the support of farmers and the general public, leading to heightened political drama.