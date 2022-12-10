KTR directs IIIT Basara officials to provide quality food for students
- Inquires about the recent food poisoning incidents at the campus
- Asks the Vice-Chancellor to change the mess contractors immediately
Nirmal: Telangana IT and Municipal Administration Minister K Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) lashed out at IIIT Basara officials over recent food poisoning incidents on the campus. Minister KTR and Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy and others participated in the convocation of Basara IIIT on Saturday.
Speaking to the officials, Minister KTR fired at the IIIT officials over food poisoning incidents and ordered the VC to change the mess contractors immediately. He further ordered the officials to provide quality food to the students.
Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao gave away laptops and uniforms to students of the RGUKT-Basar at a programme held on the campus on Saturday.
Rama Rao, who along with Ministers P Sabitha Indra Reddy, Allola Indrakaran Reddy and Government Whip Balka Suman reached the university to participate in the 5th convocation of the institution, handed over laptops and uniforms to students of Pre-University Course (PUC)-I year. He said the State government was determined to ensure better quality infrastructure and education to the students of the university.
The Minister later convened a review meeting with the authorities of the institution over progress of developmental works, steps to improve academic performance of the students and provision of employment and higher education opportunities.
Earlier, the Ministers were received by RGUKT Vice-Chancellor Prof V Venkata Ramana and Director S Satheesh Kumar.
Former MP S Venugopala Chary, Mudhole MLA G Vittal Reddy and others were present.