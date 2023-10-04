KTR distributes 2BHK houses to 3,722 beneficiaries

Jagtial (Karimnagar): Municipal, IT Minister Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao said that Telangana is the only state in the country which provides 24 hours free electricity for farmers to grow crops.

He along with Home Minister Mahmood Ali and Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar inaugurated the newly constructed district police office building built in Jagitil at a cost of Rs.38.4 crore at Nukapalli village in Malyala mandal, distributed Rs. 280 crore worth double bedroom houses in the first phase of housing programme to 3,722 beneficiaries and Rs. 4.50 crore integrated veg-non-veg market here on Tuesday.

Rama Rao addressed a public meeting and said that in the previous government, there were many problems of electricity and farmers had difficulty in growing crops.

After the Telangana government came, the Chief Minister spent thousands of crores to address the problems of electricity and water for the farmers and made the reservoirs like a full bowl.

The Minister said that the Chief Minister has introduced the Mission Bhagiratha to solve the drinking water problems of the people of the state and provides drinking water to every house.

The CM introduced Rythu Bandhu schemes for farmer and KCR is the only Chief Minister who is providing pension of Rs 2, 000 to 4.25 lakh beedi workers.

Home Minister Mahmood Ali said that many welfare development programmes have been introduced and implemented for all communities including Muslim communities. Shaadi Mubarak and two-bedroom houses are being provided to poor Muslim families. He said that residential schools and colleges are being established for the education of minority children.

MLAs Dr. Sanjay Kumar, Vidyasagar Rao, Sunke Ravi Shankar, Government Whip Balka Suman, Members of Parliament Venkatesh Neta, MLC Bhanu Prasad, Ramana, District Collector Sheikh Yasmin Bahasa, SP Eggadi Bhaskar, ZP Chairperson Dava Vasantha, Finance Commission Chairman Rajesham Goud were present in this meeting.