KTR, Harish rush to Delhi

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao directed his son and nephew K T Ram Rao and T Harish Rao (both ministers) as well as some MLAs to rush to Delhi and assist Kavitha in taking necessary legal measures that need to be taken in case the ED decides to arrest her after the interrogation on Saturday.

The ED, it is being said, will first question her in the Delhi Liquorgate with the evidence it had gathered during the probe and questioning of the all the accused who have already been arrested, including AAP leader Manish Sisodia. The Central agency may also cross-examine her in the presence of Ramachandra Pillai who is alleged to be Kavitha's frontman. If the ED feels that she was not cooperating in the investigation there is every possibility of arresting her, legal experts opine.

In view of this, KTR and Harish Rao have been asked to stand by her and coordinate in taking all legal measures. A team of legal experts from Hyderabad also reached Delhi on Friday and held consultations with Kavitha.

Though the party leadership, including the Chief Minister, said they would not be cowed down by such intimidatory tactics of the Centre and would fight back with all its might, a palpable tension was visible among the party leaders at the joint meeting of the Parliamentary, Legislature, State and Extended Committees held in Hyderabad on Friday.

According to sources, KCR told the meeting that the BJP was unable to digest the development in Telangana and was afraid of getting exposed after the schemes of Telangana were becoming inspiration to others. They started with witch-hunting of ministers like Gangula Kamalakar and were now after his daughter Kavitha. "She may be arrested on Saturday. Let them do it, we will not be scared by it nor will we stop our fight against the BJP. In the next elections, BJP would be out of power," he said. He further said that they would face the arrest of Kavitha legally. This was the first reaction of KCR ever since the ED served notices on her. It was also decided that in the event of Kavitha's arrest, the party should hold dharnas and protests from galli to Delhi level.

