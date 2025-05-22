KTR helps six from State get released from Malaysian jail

Hyderabad: Six men from Telangana, hailing from Lingapur in Kadam mandal and Munyal in Dasturabad mandal of Adilabad district, were rescued. They had travelled to Malaysia last year in search of employment. Unfortunately, they were arrested and jailed under unknown circumstances.

Upon learning of the situation, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao directed party leader and Khanapur In-Charge Bhukya Johnson Naik to make efforts for their release. Johnson Naik met with the families, understood the severity of their plight, and took the issue to KTR. Acting on KTR’s suggestion, Johnson Naik travelled to Malaysia in March. There he met with the imprisoned individuals — Rachakonda Naresh, Talari Bhaskar, Gurujala Shankar, Gurijala Rajeshwar, Gunda Srinivas (from Lingapur), and Yamunoori Ravinder (from Munyal) — and assured them of his efforts to secure their release.

Naik learned that they had been arrested under arms-related charges due to lack of awareness of local laws. He hired legal counsel at his own expense and expedited the legal proceedings. In May, he visited Malaysia again, paid the court-imposed fines from his own funds, arranged their flight tickets, and successfully brought them back to India

On Wednesday, the rescued individuals met KTR at his residence along with Johnson Naik. Overwhelmed with emotion, they shared how they had lost hope of ever seeing their families again. They credited KTR and Johnson Naik for their safe return and pledged lifelong gratitude.