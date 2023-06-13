KTR holds a key meeting with BRS GHMC Corporators

Hyderabad: Minister for MAUD K T Rama Rao on Tuesday held a meeting with GHMC corporators of BRS party ahead of inauguration of GHMC ward offices on June 16.



KTR asked the corporators to maintain close relations with people and to monitor the service delivery through the administration. The meeting was attended by Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, MLCs Naveen Rao, Shambipur Raju, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, and several other senior party leaders.



The Minister explained to them the agenda of the initiative, how it will benefit people and other aspects. He said the initiative of launching Ward Offices would significantly enhance service delivery and foster closer interactions with the public.



Underlining the uniqueness of the Ward Office system, KTR expressing confidence in its potential to bolster governance within the city, KTR encouraged the corporators to actively utilize this system to effectively address public issues.



The Ward Offices will aid in taking the civic services closer to people. The initiative will strengthen good governance and that corporators can foster closer interactions with people by providing more services, he said. The Minister asked the corporators to invite presidents of Resident Welfare Associations, prominent people in their ward limits for the inauguration of the offices.