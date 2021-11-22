KTR lashes out at BJP for calling CM KCR as 'traitors'

Minister KT Rama Rao hit back at Telangana BJP for its remarks on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. The BJP termed CM as traitor after the latter announced compensation to the kin of farmers who died during the protest against three farm laws.

"Those who leave thousands of poor farmers on the streets through killer cold & COVID to their fate for a year are Desh Bhakts!! And those that extend a helping hand are Traitors ?! Strange logic this," the minister said taking to his Twitter handle.

He further tweeted saying, "Who are these morons to issue certification on Desh Bakt anyway?"

BJP slammed the Chief Minister on Sunday during a press conference after K Chandrasekhar Rao announced Rs 3 lakh ex-gratia to kin of deceased farmers by spending Rs 22.5 crores. Besides announcing ex-gratia, the Chief Minister demanded the centre to provide Rs 25 lakh each to kin of decreased farmers.

