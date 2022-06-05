KTR lays foundation for several development works worth Rs 119 crore

Mahabubnagar: IT Minister KT Rama Rao, visited Devarkadra and Kosgi mandal in erstwhile Mahabubnagar on Saturday and inaugurated various development works and later also laid foundation to new development projects in the district.

The IT Minister praised the Devarkadra MLA Ala Venkateshwar Reddy for his commitment and dedication for the welfare and development of people of his constituency. KTR said that in the entire Telangana State, Devarkadra is the only constituency which was sanctioned 21 check dams and all of them have been successfully grounded. He said that in his own constituency Siricilla, only 12 check dams have been constructed and added that this shows the commitment and dedication of the MLA for the welfare and development of his people.

"While we were flying in the helicopter, we have seen three check dams constructed beautifully, as if they are shaking hands with one another. This kind of development by the MLA encourages us to give more funds for the constituency," said KTR.

KTR also said that in Devarkadra earlier sanctioned 1400 double houses were successfully constructed and handed over to the beneficiaries. As the MLA had asked for 1100 more double-bedrooms, the IT Minister said that the government had granted it and works on them will soon begin.

The MA&UD Minster also promised to provide a 100-bed hospital to Bhootpur and Kottakota municipality. He also promised to release Rs. 4 crore more funds for the development of Kottakota municipality in Devarkadra constituency.

Adding further, KTR referred to Devarkadra constituency headquarters and said that even though other big towns like Bhootpur and Kottakota have been made into municipalities, the constituency headquarters is still remaining a major gram panchayat. KTR promised that by next year end Devarkadra headquarter will be transformed into a municipality and additional Rs. 30-40 crore funds will be released for the all round development of the constituency headquarters.

The MA&UD Minister also laid a foundation stone for a min lift irrigation project at Perur with a cost of Rs. 55 crore and said that if this is completed, the water from Ramanpad reservoir will be lifted and will be used for irrigation about 3000 to 4000 acres of lands in the Devarkadra constituency.

Later, he also laid foundation stone for the bridge and approach road at Varne village. In Bhootpur, the minister inaugurated a mini sports stadium and other road, nala and new building development works.

The IT and MAUD Minister enumerated various development and welfare schemes of Telangana and compared the present day Telangana with the past Telangana in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh State. Later KTR flew to Kosgi mandal and inaugurated new Bus depot terminal, the new bus stand, newly Municipality office building and Vegetable market worth Rs 40.65 crores.

Earlier, the Congress party workers and NSUI students leaders who tried to stage protest over the visit of KTR raised Go Back KTR, slogans, but the police who sensed trouble arrested the Congress workers and prevented them from causing any hindrance of KTR's Kosgi visit.