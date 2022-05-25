KTR meets Sadguru at Davos

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and Industry minister K T Rama Rao on Tuesday met noted Indian spiritual leader Sadguru and discussed various issues at the Telangana Pavilion in World Economic Forum meeting in Davos. The duo discussed about the Save Soil movement launched by Sadguru and a range of environmental issues during the session.

KTR praised Sadguru's brainchild 'Save Soil movement' and also highlighted various programmes taken up by the Telangana government for the welfare of farmers and the environment.

Sadguru stated that the programmes of Telangana government were making a great difference to the society. He appreciated the leadership of government for the good work.