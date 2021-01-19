KTR pats electricity staff for 24-hour power supply

Hyderabad: IT and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday said the 24-hour uninterrupted quality power supply in the State was because of the efforts of the electricity employees.

The Minister on Monday released the 2021 diary of the Electricity Engineers Association. He said that the role of employees of the power sector in the Telangana movement was a memorable one. He opined that even in the State which was achieved by struggle great results are coming with the performance of the power employees.

He recalled that as the leader of the movement Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had aspired for 24-hour power supply and said that the managements and staff of the power companies were behind the success of the 24 hour uninterrupted quality power supply. He recalled that Chief Minister KCR had proved that good results can be achieved by handing over management responsibilities to those who are aware of the pros and cons of the organisation.

He hoped that the power sector, which is shining bright in the State, would achieve more success as per the ideas of KCR.

Transco & Genco CMD D Prabhakar Rao, TSSPDCL MD Raghuma Reddy, Electrical Engineers Association President Shivaji, General Secretary Rameshwar Shetty, Advisor Alugubelli Surender Reddy and others were present.