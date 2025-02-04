KTR Predicts By-Election in Gadwal, Urges BRS Leaders to Prepare

Gadwal: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) has hinted that a by-election will soon take place in the Gadwal constituency. He urged party leaders to be fully prepared for the upcoming election.

During a meeting at his residence in Hyderabad, KTR made these remarks while interacting with BRS leader Basu Hanumanthu Naidu. Naidu had visited KTR to invite him to his brother’s wedding when the discussion turned to political developments in Gadwal.

KTR stated that a by-election in Gadwal is inevitable and advised Naidu to gear up for the challenge. He assured that the party would provide full support in every possible way to ensure success.

With KTR’s statement, political circles in Gadwal have become active, and speculations regarding the by-election have intensified. The BRS leadership is expected to strategize and mobilize its cadre for the impending electoral battle.