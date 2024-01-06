KTR responds on cancellation of formula e-Race in Hyderabad, flays Congress govt.

The Formula E-Race scheduled to be held in Hyderabad has been cancelled. The organizers said in a statement on Saturday that the fourth round of E-Race Season-10 was scheduled to be held on February 10 in Hyderabad stands cancelled.

Meanwhile, former minister KTR reacted to the cancellation of the formula race. In this sequence, serious comments were made on the Congress government in Telangana. He said this is a regressive decision taken by the Congress government. "Events like Hyderabad E-Prix will increase the brand image of Hyderabad city and India globally. Many people are interested in watching this racing," KTR said.

This is truly a poor and regressive decision by the Congress Government Events like Hyderabad E-Prix enhance the brand image of our City and Country across the world. We had put in a lot of effort and time to bring Formula E-Prix for the first time to India 🇮🇳 In a world… https://t.co/8tCIBEcgB5 — KTR (@KTRBRS) January 6, 2024

He further said it is not right for the Congress government to cancel the E-Racing which is to be held in February again when the people of Telangana are eagerly waiting for it. KTR said that they have put a lot of effort and time into bringing Formula E-Prix to India for the first time and expressed anger at the Congress government saying that such actions will cause damage.