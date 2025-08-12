Live
KTR sends legal notice to union minister Bandi Sanjay over phone tapping allegations
Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi Executive President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) has issued a legal notice to Union Minister Bandi Sanjay, accusing him of fabricating false statements concerning the recent phone tapping case. KTR expressed his outrage, stating that Sanjay's comments were not only irresponsible for someone in his position but also detrimental to public representatives.
In his notice, KTR asserted that such baseless allegations are politically motivated and aimed at ensuring his own political survival. He demanded an immediate apology from Sanjay, emphasising the importance of responsible discourse among public officials.
KTR further warned that should Sanjay continue to make false accusations in the future, he would be held legally accountable for his actions. This conflict arises after Sanjay's statements made during a recent SIT hearing related to the phone tapping case, where he levelled allegations on KTR.