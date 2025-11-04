KTR slams Congress’s ‘barbaad’ rule in Jubilee Hills campaign

Hyderabad: BRS working president K T Rama Rao on Monday intensified his party's campaign for the Jubilee Hills by-election, framing the contest as a critical choice between two contrasting visions. He declared that the election was a fight between the Congress party, which he claimed had made Hyderabad 'barbaad', and the BRS, which had made the city 'Aabaad'.

The BRS leader was addressing a roadshow in the Borabanda division in support of the party candidate, Maganti Sunitha. He asserted that it was the responsibility of the BRS to force the Congress to implement the promises it made before the last general elections. Rama Rao sharply criticised the Congress leaders, alleging they had made Telangana an "utter flop state."

"They are again asking for one chance. They got a chance two years back. They demolished houses in the Indiramma rule. In this contest of Car and Bulldozer, Car should win. This is an anti-poor government," said Rama Rao.

He strongly lashed out at Ministers for targeting the party's candidate. "They are saying, the BRS candidate is a woman and she cannot solve the issues of the poor. I want to tell you. I am behind her, Vishnu (P Vishnuvardhan Reddy) is there, KCR is there. We will be in front of your house even in the middle of the night and save you from the Congress goons. Don’t be afraid of anyone, ensure the victory of BRS," K T Rama Rao declared.

The BRS leader recalled that the Congress had promised to give Rythu Bharosa to tenant farmers but were now claiming they had no money. He alleged the state found money to send to the party's high command, stating: "You are sending hundreds of crores to Rahul Gandhi in Delhi every month but there is nothing to give to the poor in the gali".

He cited the example of the Cantonment constituency, which the Congress won 16 months ago but for which they have not released "even 16 paisa" for development. "When they did not take up development in Cantonment, will they give up here? Keep this in mind." He continued to list other promises he claimed were broken: "They promised Vidya Bharosa but did not fulfil, they said they will give Rs 4,000 for the unemployed but they have not given, they promised 2 lakh jobs but filled their own pockets. Already two calendars have changed but there is no job calendar so far," said K T Rama Rao. He concluded by saying the people of Borabanda were living in fear, wondering when the bulldozer would arrive to demolish their houses.