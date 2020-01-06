KTR visits Tirumala on Vaikunta Ekadashi

IT and MAUD minister KT Rama Rao visited Tirumala and had Vaikunta Uttara Dwara darshan at the Lord Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple on the occasion of Vaikunta Ekadashi here on Monday.

He reached Tirumala on Sunday evening along with his wife and daughter and other family members. The minister was received at the Renigunta airport by Rajampet MP Mithun Reddy, AP government whip Chevireddy Bhasker Reddy and officials of the AP government.

KT Rama Rao stayed at Tirumala overnight and had the darshan in the wee hours on Monday.