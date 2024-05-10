Fear psychosis grips voters and political parties on the question

Anantapur: The blazing heat of the day with mercury levels shooting up above 40 degree C has dissuaded most of the candidates from campaigning between 11 am and 3 pm. Not only the heat wave, but reluctance of people to come out of their houses braving hot sun in rural areas had motivated the candidates to go for night campaigning.

Since the contesting candidates give prior information to party leaders in villages about their campaign schedule, only the ardent supporters and their families keep waiting for the leaders to come, while preparing tea for the campaigning team. Meanwhile most of the villagers slip into deep slumber and would wake up by the loudspeakers and caravan of vehicles.

TDP candidate for Puttaparthi constituency Palle Sindhura Reddy, along with scores of supporters visited Kothacheruvu village in Puttaparthi mandal, waking up all the villagers.

Palle Sindhura says, “We came to disturb your sleep to warn against spending sleepless nights for the next five years if you press fan button on May 13 by mistake. This night campaigning is for saving your future.”

After TDP candidate leaves at midnight, it’s the turn of YSRCP to wake the people again in the early hours, at 5 am. While the TDP serves tea in the midnight, YSRCP candidate greets voters with hot coffee. YSRCP candidate Sridhar warns people that they have to face bad days for the next five years, if they mistakenly vote for TDP and its allies. He says that if they vote for NDA candidates, then there will be no village volunteers, no one will tap their door on the first of July to give pension etc.

No amount of regret will save your day, except waiting for five more long years to change your destiny, he cautions.