BJD MP candidate Samanta declares property list

Bhubaneswar: The BJD candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Kandhamal, Achyuta Samanta, has disclosed his assets valued at Rs 12.44 lakh, including salary drawn Rs 10 lakh as an MP. He submitted his nomination on May 2, stating in his affidavit that he holds no land, house, gold, or vehicle.

Known for his philanthropic endeavours, Samanta hails from a family of seven brothers. His share of the ancestral property amounts to Rs 1.28 lakh. Additionally, he holds cash of Rs 20,500, a life insurance policy worth Rs 1,60,000 and a bond worth Rs 48,000 in Indian Bank. This declaration positions him as the candidate with the most modest financial standing among Lok Sabha contenders in Odisha. Despite being the founder of successful institutes such as KIIT and KISS, Samanta’s assets remain minimal in this materialistic age.

This reflects his humble origin and dedication to philanthropic activities, particularly in the field of education and socio-economic empowerment. His commitment to social service has made him a familiar figure in every household across Odisha over the past three decades. Samanta’s influence extends both nationally and internationally, largely due to his tireless efforts in the realm of education aimed at eradicating poverty and fostering societal upliftment. He had no remarkable movable and immovable property until the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, nor had he added any property in the last five years.