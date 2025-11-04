Land acquisition begins for Adilabad airport

Hyderabad: The state government of Telangana has initiated the process of acquiring 700 acres of land for the development of the Adilabad airport, following approval of the proposal by the Airport Authority of India .

Permission has been officially granted for the acquisition of the total 700 acres required to develop a joint user airfield in Adilabad district. The AAI provided a positive feasibility report for the project, leading to immediate instructions being issued to the District Collector to commence the land acquisition process.

Roads and Buildings Minister Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy said this decision will significantly benefit sectors such as trade, tourism, industries, and emergency services across North Telangana.

He affirmed that the government is fully committed to regional development through the establishment of comprehensive transport infrastructure. The Minister expressed confidence that Adilabad will soon secure a key position on the country's aviation map.