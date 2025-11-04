Live
- Dynastic politics ‘grave threat’ to democracy: Shashi Tharoor
- Man held for drugging, raping girl in Saharanpur
- Fitch Ratings upgrades outlook on Adani Ports and Adani Energy to ‘Stable’
- Haryana rights panel seeks report on death of two in manual sewer cleaning
- Man held for extorting money after forcing girl to share obscene pics
- RTC Bus Collision Injures Passengers in Karimnagar District
- Voting in JNUSU elections today
- SpiceJet appoints Sanjay Kumar as Executive Director to Spearhead Next Phase of Growth and Transformation
- Links to Pulwama terror attack : Man loses Rs 10L to fraudsters
- IT hub Pune now murder hub amid rising crimes, gang wars: Uddhav Thackeray's Saamana
Land acquisition begins for Adilabad airport
Hyderabad: The state government of Telangana has initiated the process of acquiring 700 acres of land for the development of the Adilabad airport,...
Hyderabad: The state government of Telangana has initiated the process of acquiring 700 acres of land for the development of the Adilabad airport, following approval of the proposal by the Airport Authority of India .
Permission has been officially granted for the acquisition of the total 700 acres required to develop a joint user airfield in Adilabad district. The AAI provided a positive feasibility report for the project, leading to immediate instructions being issued to the District Collector to commence the land acquisition process.
Roads and Buildings Minister Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy said this decision will significantly benefit sectors such as trade, tourism, industries, and emergency services across North Telangana.
He affirmed that the government is fully committed to regional development through the establishment of comprehensive transport infrastructure. The Minister expressed confidence that Adilabad will soon secure a key position on the country's aviation map.