LB Nagar Congress candidate Madhu Yashki Goud attends BC association

Congress party MLA candidate from LB Nagar Madhu Yashki Goud attended a meeting of BC association at Katyayani Gardens in Nagole Division.

During the event, he criticized the manifesto of Sudhir Reddy, claiming that only three crore rupees had been allocated for the BC population, which comprises 50 percent of the total population. He argued that three crores for a population of nearly 3 lakhs amounts to just one hundred rupees per person, and expressed his shame at this inadequate allocation.

Goud accused the BRS government of conspiring to hinder the educational progress of BCs by suggesting that if they are given the opportunity to study, they will seek state power. He claimed that people will hold the government responsible for reducing reservation quotas for BCs.

Goud stated that when the Congress party comes to power, they will conduct a population census for BCs and provide reservations in all fields. He also mentioned the formation of a corporation for BCs. Goud and other representatives of BCs in the meeting expressed concern over the decreasing representation of BCs and its impact on the overall development of society.

He concluded by stating that Telangana will be freed by voting against the exploitative rule of the current political elite. The campaign committee co-convener Wazir Prakash Goud, Gopa presidents Middela Ramesh Babu, Cheraku Chiranjeevi, Swatin, Shailaja Reddy, Nirmala Gar, and others also participated in the event.