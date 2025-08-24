Limited urea sold in Munugodu amid shortage

Munugodu (Nalgonda): To ease the ongoing urea shortage troubling farmers, officials in Munugodu sold the limited stock available under police supervision. For the past week, no urea had reached the mandal, leaving farmers anxious and waiting in hope.

On Friday night, a truck carrying urea reached the Munugodu PACS office. As the news spread, farmers began lining up from as early as 4 am. By morning, more than 500 farmers had gathered, forcing officials to manage the distribution carefully. Agricultural officers, along with police, ensured that every farmer in the queue received at least some share. Each farmer was given two bags of urea.

While small farmers expressed relief at getting at least some supply, those cultivating 10 to 20 acres were disappointed, saying two bags were nowhere near enough. Some farmers who arrived late, around 11 am, after learning about the arrival, were left empty-handed.

Officials assured the farmers that more urea trucks are expected to arrive within the next couple of days, and urged them to remain patient.