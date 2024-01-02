Long queues at Petrol Pumps- No Stock boards Talks going on, Supply may resume after 6 pm

Hyderabad: Motorists turn on to one petrol bunk after another as they witnessed ‘No Stock’ boards in majority of the fuel outlets in the city because of the strike by the truck and bus drivers who are opposing the new provision of Rs 7 lakh penalty and a ten year jail term for hit and run cases under the newly proposed Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The new law, which repealed the IPC, provides up to 10 years of punishment for fleeing an accident spot and not reporting the incident. In the past, the accused was jailed only for up to two years under Section 304A of the IPC.

The truck drivers have gone on to strike protesting this provision leading to shortage of supplies to the petrol bunks in the city. The All India Motor Transport Congress have opined that this rule would lead to undue harassment of the drivers. This has led to panic among the motorists, who were eager to fill up their vehicles even as the petrol bunks had fixed ‘No Stock’ boards.

Long queues were seen at many places in the city on Tuesday. Meanwhile, talks are going on between the drivers and government on resuming supply. The administration is hopeful that a solution is arrived at the earliest and ensure no inconvenience is caused to the motorists.















