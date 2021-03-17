Long wait for Telangana Graduate MLC elections results ends today

Hyderabad: Palpable tension is visible among all parties as the countdown for the counting of votes for the two MLC seats from Hyderabad - Rangareddy - Mahbubnagar and Nalgonda -Khammam - Warangal graduates' constituencies would begin on Wednesday morning.

How fast the results would be announced would depend on whether the candidates secure a majority in first preference vote. The process is likely to be delayed if no candidate gets a majority while counting the first majority votes. If such complications arise, it may take even about 30 hours, officials said.

The counting of votes for the Hyderabad segment would be held at Saroornagar Indoor stadium in Hyderabad and the Nalgonda segment votes will be counted in Nalgonda town. Officials said the results will be declared by late evening as the counting of votes will consume more time.

The returning officers also said that a huge number of candidates had contested the MLC elections and the victory of any candidate by first preference vote is remote. Counting a second preference vote to decide as to who the winning candidate is would become necessary.

In the 2015 elections to the Nalgonda segment, it took 40 hours to declare the poll results. TRS MLC P Rajeshwar Reddy won the seat from second preference votes. Chief Electoral Officer Shashank Goel said that counting officers will be deputed in three shifts at the counting centres. All required facilities will be provided at the centres to continue counting of votes without any interruption.

There are 90 candidates in the fray in Hyderabad and in Nalgonda segment 70 candidates are there. Special police forces have been deployed at counting centres for the peaceful conduct of the counting.