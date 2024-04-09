Look at country’s devpt before and after Modi came to power: Kishan

Hyderabad: Union minister and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy on Monday asked people to look at the country’s development trajectory before and after PM Modi's 10 years of government.

Addressing the party polling booth committee presidents, conveners, secretaries and senior leaders in the Chevella Parliament segment, he recalled how terror activities, communal clashes and corruption were order of the day sullying the country's image before Modi came to power.

Reddy said the country made strides in multiple sectors from being an import-dependent to achieving self-reliance and merging with an export-oriented country in the last 10 years. From exporting toys to define products, to landing on the moon, the country has etched a name for itself in the world. Lashing out at the Congress manifesto promising to restore Article 370 in J&Kr, he said, "the BJP was born based on revoking Article 370. The party promised the same in its manifesto and delivered."

However, the Congress has not changed from its pre-independence mindset and promised to implement Jinnah's constitution by restoring Article 370. However, people of J&K won’t allow Congress and its leaders to step in to Jammu, if they dare do it, he warned. Dubbing the Congress LS election manifesto as anti-Hindu he took strong exception to GOP promising to scrap GST. It would once again only lead to scandals, he warned.

Questioning MP Rahul Gandhi as to how many guarantees made during the State Assembly elections, he asked CM A Revanth Reddy why was his government failed to keep electoral promise of farm loan waiver by December last year and the Rythu Bharosa of Rs 15,000 to farmers. He said the government thinks implementing free bus travel to women is delivering all guarantees.