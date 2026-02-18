Luck smiles on Cong as party pockets Jangaon, Thorrur civic chief positions

Hyderabad: Amid intense tension during the municipal chairperson elections held on Tuesday, luck favoured the Congress party. The party won the Jangaon and Thorrur municipalities through a draw of lots.

As the BRS and Congress candidates were evenly matched in both municipalities, officials conducted a lottery to decide the winners. The names of the Congress chairperson candidates were drawn, resulting in the party securing both posts. Officials formally announced the results.

Out of the 30 wards in Jangaon, the BRS won 13 seats and secured the support of two Independents, taking its strength to 15. The tally increased to 16 with the ex-officio vote of the party’s MLA, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy.

The Congress won 13 wards along with its ally, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (1). The party’s strength also reached 16 with the support of two Independents and the ex-officio vote of Bhongir MP, Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy.

With both sides evenly matched at 16 each, officials conducted a draw of lots to decide the winner.

In Thorrur, the BRS won nine wards while the Congress secured seven out of a total of 16 wards. With the ex-officio votes of Palakurthi MLA Yashaswini Reddy and Warangal MP Kadiyam Kavya, the Congress' strength increased to nine, bringing both parties on par.

As the two sides were evenly matched, officials conducted a draw of lots to decide the chairperson. Following the lottery, Congress candidate Shravan was elected as chairman.

On the other hand, the Congress party also won the Dornakal Municipality. The chairperson election was postponed on Monday due to a lack of quorum and was subsequently held on Tuesday.

The Congress secured 11 out of the total 15 wards. In the election conducted on Tuesday, the party won both the municipal chairperson and vice-chairperson posts. Kondeti Rajkumari was elected as the Chairperson.

The Congress won the Zaheerabad Municipality. Yunus was elected as chairman with the support of three Independents and two members of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM).

In Sultanabad Municipality, Congress candidate Birudu Krishna was elected as chairman, while Pushpalatha was elected as vice-chairperson.

The Congress also won the Kagaznagar Municipal chairperson post with the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Shaheen Sultana was elected as the chairperson.

The ruling Congress party also won the chairperson post in the Yellandu Municipality of Bhadradri Kothagudem district. Congress candidates secured both the municipal chairperson and vice-chairperson positions.

The election, which had generated considerable interest in political circles, concluded peacefully. Dodda Kiran Mitra was elected as Chairperson, while Pendela Raju was elected as Vice-Chairperson.

On Tuesday, the Congress party won five municipal chairperson posts, taking its total tally to 95.