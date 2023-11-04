Madhavaram Krishna Rao meets various associations in Balanagar, asks to vote for development

KUKATPALLY: Kukatpally MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao along with Corporator Avula Ravinder Reddy organized a Praja Ashirwad Sabha with members of apartment associations and various caste societies, especially with Muslim Minority Welfare Association, Vishwakarma Sangam, Building Construction Association, Senior Citizens and Nai Brahmins at Balanagar.









On this occasion, the Kukatpally MLA highlighted the development in Balnagar stating that the traffic problems faced by the people of Balanagar were overcome with the construction of the flyover at Rs. 400 crore. He said that the Chief Minister, KCR has supported the poor with many welfare and development programs and credited the latter with providing 24-hour power supply thus avoiding problems for the owners and workers of the industries.









Stating that Telangana state will stand as an ideal state, he cautioned the people by asking them to understand how many problems are arising today after the Congress party formed the government in Karnataka. He said that the Karnataka Congress government is providing only five hours of power supply.









Further speaking, Madhavaram Krishna Rao said that every street in Balanagar has been freed from the problems of infrastructure such as roads and freshwater facilities, and opined that Minister KTR is taking the Balanagar region forward with the help of many development programs and asked the people to see what BRS government has done before voting. Senior leaders Enugula Tirupati, Sakaya Sudhakar Reddy, and others participated in this program.







