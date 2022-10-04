Madhu Yashki slams KCR, urges people to vote for Congress in Munugodu by-poll

Hyderabad: Senior congress leader Madhu Yashki Goud on Tuesday slammed the TRS party chief and Chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao alleging dictatorial rule in the State. Addressing the media at Gandhi Bhavan, Madhu Yashki said that the TRS had cheated the people of the State. He said that KCR has made the youth and elderly persons slaves to liquor by opening several belts in the State.

He alleged that Kavitha carries liquor bottles in the Bathukamma flowers basket. He urged people of Munugodu to vote for Congress Palvai Sravanthi to teach a befitting lesson to both BJP at Centre and TRS in the State.

Yashki said that while serving as the MP during 2010, we were fighting for separate Statehood as many youths committing suicides but the KCR, KTR, Kavitha, Harish Rao and Santosh were enjoying their lives by setting up businesses. He asked the people not to trust KCR-led TRS and give a chance to Congress in Mungodu by-poll.