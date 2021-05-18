Mahabubabad : Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod inaugurates Covid centre in Garla

Mahabubabad : Efforts are on to set up Covid-19 treatment center in all mandal headquarters, Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod said. The Minister inaugurated a Covid-19 treatment center at the Community Health Centre in Garla town on Monday.

She said that of the 30 beds in the new center 20 have an oxygen facility. The center will be of immense help to the locals who as of now had to travel to other places for coronavirus treatment. "As of now, Mahabubabad district has nearly 2,000 oxygen beds to extend better treatment to the people infected with the virus," the Minister said.

She said that the State-level Task Force led by the MA&UD Minister K T Rama Rao is focused on saving people from the dreaded virus. The Task force is ensuing facilities to the coronavirus patients by regularizing the supply of oxygen, remdesivir injections and other medicines, she added.

MLA Haripriya Naik, ZP chairperson A Bindu and District Collector V P Gautham were among others present. Earlier, the minister inaugurated Telangana Diagnostics at Mahabubabad.

The lab which was set up at a cost of Rs 2.7 crore provides facilities for 57 types of tests. The minister said that the diagnostic lab would help people avoid approaching private entities or travelling elsewhere for tests.