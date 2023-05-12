Mahabubanagar: Minister V Srinivas Goud humane gesture gives new lease of life to boy in coma

Mahabubanagar : A young boy Mobine, 15, who was thought to be dead and abandoned by his relatives at the Government General Hospital in Mahabubanagar, has come alive and is doing well now, following care shown by Minister Dr V Srinivas Goud. Mobine, a resident of Mahabubanagar, was severely injured in an accident on February 4 in a hit-and-run incident. The boy who hails from a poor family suffered severe injuries to his head and fell unconscious. Upon admitting him in the Government General Hospital in Mahbubnagar, his relatives felt he breathed his last abandoned him and left the place. However, the doctors found he was alive and slipped into coma and was in need of advanced treatment which is available only in Hyderabad. Local councillor Kishore immediately shifted him to Hyderabad and informed Minister Srinvias Goud. The Minister asked Kishore to move Mobine to NIMS and visited the child there. He directed the hospital authorities to provide all necessary treatment and also assured a letter of consent of Rs 2.5 lakh under the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. After 20 days of treatment, Mobine came out of coma and was discharged from the hospital.

On Friday, the minister visited Mahbubnagar General Hospital for laying a foundation stone for Road Over Bridge in front of the hospital. Learning of his visit, the boy went to the venue and met the minister and expressed profound gratitude to him for saving his life.

The minister felicitated the boy and called upon the public to seek his help in case of any healthcare emergency. District Collector G Ravi Nayak and others were present.