Mahabubanagar: TDP’s vision to make every poor a millionaire, Kasani Gnaneshwar

Mahabubanagar: Stressing that Telangana TDP party’s vision is to transform each and every poor in the state into a millionaire, Kasani Gnaneshwar, President of Telangana Telugu Desam Party, who took part as the chief guest at the Mini Mahanadu programme held at Sudarshan Convention hall in Mahabubanagar marking the 100th birth anniversary of Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao said that TDP has always been the common man’s party and had delivered remarkable achievements in the development of Telugu people both in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

While speaking at the Mini Mahanadu programme in the district on Wednesday, the Telangana TDP president remembered that TDP party founder Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao was a great man who gave priority to Women empowerment and he was chief minister who brought remarkable changes in the governance and administration by abolishing the Patel and Patwari systems and gave power the power to all downtrodden and suppressed communities to raise voice for their rights. “In fact, it was NTR who had strived for the up keeping of Telugu pride and self respect of Telugu people across the globe for the first time,” said the TDP president.

Referring to great work done for the rapid development of Hyderabad in the Information Technology sector, the Telangana TDP president hailed the immense work done by Chandrababu Naidu, National president of TDP and said that Vision 2020 initiated by Babu had been reaping fruits today as lakhs of youth are being provided employment because of flourishing IT industry in the state.

During the deliberations at the Mini Mahanadu, the Telangana TDP president said that the party is committed to revive its presence in Telangana and for this it has decided to conduct door to door visit programmes so as to meet the people and know their problems and issues and raise the same with the state government to resolve them for the poor people.

“In the changing political scenario the Telangana TDP party has decided to go to each and every door step in the state, listen to the people’s problems, will know from them if the state government’s welfare and development programmes are being implemented properly. And at the same time will explain the immense good work done by the TDP government in the past and will ask the people to compare both and will ask them to take a decision to support the TDP party in the state. We will study each and every problem, know the requirements of the people, their problems and issues and will prepare a detailed manifesto with a view that each and every poor in Telangana becomes a millionaire,” observed Gnaneshwar.

The Mahabubanagar parliamentary constituency in charge Mettukadi Srinivas also reminded how apart from developing IT sector in Telangana, TDP party had also given a good impetus to sports and built world class sports Stadiums in the state.