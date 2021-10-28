Mahabubnagar: Arrangements for Kurumurthy Brahmotsavam reviewed

Mahabubnagar: As Kurumoorthy Swamy Jatara is fast approaching, district administration along with public representatives are busy taking steps to ensure that everything in place for the upcoming Brahmotsavam to be held from November 5 to 22.

Kurumoorthy Jatara is one of the biggest festive fares being held every year at Kurumoorthy Swamy temple atop hill, which is also called as poor man's Tirupati, in Ammapur village of Chinnachintakunta mandal of Mahabubnagar district. Along with locals, devotees from surrounding States like Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh also visit the Jatara and take part in the 15-day long Brahmotsavam.

Due to Covid-19 pandemic, Kurumurthy Brahmotsavam was a low profile for the past two years.

Expecting heavy rush this year, as per the directions of Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud and District Collector S Venkat Rao, the district administration is reviewing the preparations for the grand celebrations of the Jatara.

ZP chairperson Swarna Sudhakar Reddy along with District Superintendent of Police P Venkateshwarlu and Local Bodies Additional Collector Tejas Nandalal Pawar, visited Kurumoorthy Temple on Thursday and took stock of the situation.

Speaking on the occasion, the ZP chairperson directed police, revenue and Panchayat Raj department officials to work in coordination and ensure all necessary steps are taken for the smooth conduct of Brahmotsavam.

A separate shopping complex will be set up and special queue lines for darshan will be formed both towards the temple on hilltop and down wards. More than 100 water tanks would be set up to provide drinking water facility to devotees.

Along with setting up a temporary RTC bus station, the officials are also planning to set up a private parking facility. The SP informed that they will set up a special control room and a communication system at the Jatara to facilitate the devotees.

The Additional Collector said that a committee was formed with members from district administration and temple committee, who will ensure all basic facilities like drinking water, sanitation, queue lines, bando bust, control room, temporary toilets, bus facility and facility for sleeping.

Devasthanam Committee chairman Pratap Reddy,

Srinivas Raju, Ammapur Sarpanch Sulochannam, MPP Harshavardhan Reddy RDO Padma Sri, ZP CEO Jyothi, DRO Yadaiah and others also present on the occasion.