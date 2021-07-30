Mahabubnagar: Protect interests of weaker sections says Collector S Venkat Rao

Mahabubnagar: District Collector S Venkat Rao, while taking part in District Judicial Services Organisation's (DJSO) statutory body meeting held at the Districr Court on Thursday, said that the organisation must serve justice as a strong force to provide justice to under privileged and weaker sections of the society particularly women, children and socially, economically weaker backgrounds sections in the society

The District Chief Judge S Premavathi presided the meeting with district SP Venkateshwarlu and secretary of DJSO S Venkat Ram and other.

Speaking on the occasion, the collector expressed happiness over the yeomen service provided by the DJSO and promised to support the organisation "Mistakes happen due to lack of awareness in implementing the laws properly. In view of this, I would suggest the DJSO to conduct awareness programmes on various laws to not only the public, but also to the staff of various departments that are involved in implementing the laws. So that there will be no problems or mistakes in implementing the laws by the authorities," observed the collector.

Earlier, the District Chief Judge Premavathi said that with the partnering of Lok Adalats with various sections of society and departments, it has expedited the resolution of a large number of cases in a short span of time.

She thanked the officials of various departments including the lawyers, police officials and court duty officers, for their exemplary services in making the Lok Adalats a grand success.

District SP also hailed the services of DJSO and ensured that the police department will always provide the support.