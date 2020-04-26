Mahbubnagar: Minister promises to complete PRRLI in two years

Mahbubnagar: Excise and Prohibition Minister V Srinivas Goud promised the district people to complete the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation (PRRLI) project in the next two years by taking the works on a war footage.

Marking the TRS party's 20th Foundation Day celebrations, along with party senior leaders he held a press meet at the party office in Mahbubnagar on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the TRS government under the able leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has achieved remarkable achievements in the Telangana during the past six years. KCR struggled hard to have separate Telangana State and still toiling to transform the State as golden Telangana and achieved remarkable development and stood as an example to other states in the country. The CM completed the biggest Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project within three years, which would have taken 30 years to complete and brought lakhs of acres under irrigation.

Promising further development of Mahbubnagar, Srinivas Goud said in the next few years, the district will be developed as a mega triangular city connecting Bhootpur, Jadcherla and Mahbubnagar municipalities.

The Minister said of the six pharma and biotechnology companies that came forward to develop vaccine for coronavirus, two are from Hyderabad and this is possible only because of the able leadership of IT Minister KT Rama Rao, who extended full support to them in finding vaccine to eradicate Covid-19.