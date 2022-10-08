Maintain car symbol too for BRS, urges TRS to ECI

Hyderabad: A TRS delegation-led by B Vinod Kumar, Vice Chairman of the Telangana State Planning Board, had met the Election Commission of India and submitted the resolution passed by the party extended executive committee meeting changing the name of TRS to BRS.

At the same time, Vinod Kumar requested the ECI to freeze car symbol to BRS once it gets the national party status. Any political party can register with the ECI, but allocation of symbol depends on rules such as winning number of MP seats and 6% vote share throughout the country.

According to ECI sources, change of name from TRS to BRS will take four weeks. TRS chief and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao wants to focus on districts in Karnataka and Maharashtra sharing border with Telangana, Central Delhi, and Andaman Nicobar Islands to win stipulated votes required for getting national party tag to the BRS.