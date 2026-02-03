  1. Home
Major disappointment for TG, complains Rayala

State Warehousing Corporation Chairman Rayala Nageswara Rao said the Union Budget has caused severe disappointment to Telangana, alleging that the BJP-led Central government has once again meted out injustice to the state by failing to allocate adequate funds.

Rao said that despite Telangana contributing substantial tax revenues to the Centre, the state had been given zero returns. “We pay taxes running into lakhs and crores, but Telangana has been completely ignored in the allocation of resources,” he alleged.

He condemned what he described as discriminatory treatment towards Telangana and accused the Centre of adopting a biased approach, particularly towards states governed by the Congress.

