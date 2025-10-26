Major spurious pesticide racket busted in Gadwal

Gadwal: A major spurious pesticide racket has been unearthed in Pulikal village of Aiza mandal, where a man named B Veeresh was allegedly manufacturing and selling fake agricultural chemicals under the name “Super Simbola Micronutrient Company” without any legal permissions.

According to Agriculture Officer (AO) Janardhan, officials seized fake pesticides worth Rs 4,66,820 from the suspect and registered a case. Preliminary investigation revealed that Veeresh had been collecting expired pesticides from various companies, refilling them into new bottles, sealing them, and attaching fresh counterfeit labels before selling them locally and across the border in Nagaladinne and Emmiganur areas of Andhra Pradesh.

The racket reportedly came to light after information spread on social media, prompting the local Agriculture Officer Janardhan and Aiza Town Sub-Inspector Srinivasa Rao to conduct a surprise raid on the illegal unit. The officials found a large stock of fake agricultural chemicals and packing material during the inspection.

Locals allege that this illegal operation has been running for several years, with the accused setting up a large shed covering nearly one acre, equipped with CCTV cameras around the premises to monitor movement. Despite this, no substantial action had been taken earlier by the local authorities, raising questions about possible collusion or negligence.

Farmers from the surrounding areas expressed serious concern, stating that these fake pesticides have caused heavy losses to their crops. They also alleged that some officials may have financial links with the accused, which could be the reason for their inaction.

When locals attempted to question the ongoing illegal activity, they were reportedly threatened by the accused and warned not to interfere.

Farmers and villagers have now appealed to district Collector BM Santhosh to personally intervene, order a comprehensive investigation, and take strict legal action against those responsible for manufacturing and distributing counterfeit agricultural chemicals.

This incident highlights a growing menace of fake seeds and pesticides in the district, which continues to exploit farmers and threaten agricultural productivity despite repeated warnings and awareness campaigns by the authorities.