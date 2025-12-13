Major Traffic Diversions Ahead of Messi Tour in Hyderabad

Hyderabad is preparing for an influx of visitors as the highly anticipated Messi Tour and Live event is set to take place on December 13th at the Uppal Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. The event is expected to attract a significant crowd, including dignitaries such as Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

To manage traffic during this busy period, the Hyderabad Traffic Police have announced a series of diversions specifically targeting heavy vehicles. These diversions will be in effect from 12 PM until 11:50 PM on the day of the event.

The following traffic diversions will be implemented:

- Vehicles travelling from Ghatkesar towards Uppal will be redirected to Nagole – LB Nagar at the HMDA Bhagyanath entrance.

- Those coming from LB Nagar towards Uppal should make a U-turn at Nagole Metro before proceeding towards Boduppal – Chengicherla – Charlapally.

- Traffic from Tarnaka towards Uppal will be rerouted via the Nacharam – NFC – Charlapally route at Habsiguda X Roads.

- Vehicles from Ramanthapur towards Uppal will be diverted at Street Number 8.

- Heavy vehicles on the Warangal to Hyderabad route should take the ORR – Abdullapurmet – LB Nagar path.

- For those travelling from Hyderabad to Warangal via Uppal, the advised route is LB Nagar – Hayathnagar – ORR.

Authorities have cautioned that heavy traffic is anticipated on the Falaknuma–Uppal and Secunderabad–Uppal routes from 2 PM until 11:50 PM, and commutes may be affected during this time. Motorists are advised to plan their journeys accordingly.