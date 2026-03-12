Malkajgiri Commissioner pushes urban infrastructure, lighting upgrades

Hyderabad: Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation Commissioner Vinay Krishna Reddy held a high-level review meeting with Engineering Management and Electrical Department officers at the corporation headquarters.

This session, conducted under the 99-day Public Governance Progress Plan, focused on citywide maintenance and street lighting efficiency.

Vinay Krishna Reddy directed officials to ensure uninterrupted civic services for the public. He specifically instructed the team to resolve streetlight complaints promptly and maintain sufficient material stocks for repairs.

The Commissioner reaffirmed the corporation’s commitment to strengthening urban infrastructure and improving municipal services. While maintenance involves substantial Rs, the priority remains operational excellence and rapid grievance redressal across the city.

All departments must now align their schedules to meet the rigorous deadlines set within the ongoing action plan to ensure visible local improvements.