Malla Reddy University seals global tech partnerships

Malla Reddy University hosted the Global Industry Partnership Summit 2026 on its campus, bringing together leading multinational technology firms, academic leaders and industry experts to strengthen academia–industry collaboration.

During the summit, the university signed strategic partnerships with global companies, including Apple Inc., Google, Amazon Web Services, IBM, Oracle Corporation, Intel, KPMG and Tata Consultancy Services, among others.

The collaborations aim to establish Centres of Excellence, advanced laboratories, industry-aligned training programmes, global certifications, internships, apprenticeships and joint research initiatives.

University leadership said the partnerships would enhance skill development, innovation and entrepreneurship while improving campus recruitment opportunities. Recognised by the UGC as a State Private University, Malla Reddy University offers undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD programmes with a strong focus on research and industry integration. The summit reaffirmed the university’s commitment to building a future-ready learning ecosystem aligned with global technology trends.