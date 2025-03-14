Man Arrested for Chain Snatching in KPHB Colony; CCTV Footage Aids Investigation

Hyderabad: A 26-year-old man was arrested for snatching a gold chain from a woman at her residence in KPHB Colony, with CCTV footage playing a crucial role in his apprehension. The accused, identified as Uppu Sai Teja from West Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh, was residing in the same locality.

The incident took place on the morning of March 12 when the victim was sweeping the front yard of her rented house on Road No. 4. Sai Teja allegedly approached her, pretending to ask for water. As the woman went inside, he followed her, forcibly snatched the gold chain from her neck, and fled. The victim attempted to resist but was unable to stop him.

According to KPHB Colony police, Sai Teja had been struggling to sustain a lavish lifestyle on his private job salary and resorted to crime in search of easy money. The entire incident was caught on a CCTV camera, providing crucial evidence for the police.

Following the woman’s complaint, a special team was formed to track down the suspect. Sai Teja was soon arrested, and the stolen gold mangalsutra, weighing approximately one tola, was recovered. The police are investigating whether he was involved in similar crimes.

Authorities have urged residents to remain cautious and report any suspicious activities, as CCTV surveillance continues to play a key role in crime prevention and detection.