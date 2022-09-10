  • Menu
Man attempts suicide after corporate refuses to repay loan

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a man attempted suicide by self-immolation allegedly over harassment from a local corporator in Jeedimetla. The corporator had borrowed money as a hand loan from him and refused to repay, police said.

The man, identified as Ch Narasimha Chary (43), a carpenter who stays with his wife and two daughters at Dwaraka Nagar, reportedly gave a hand loan of Rs 25 lakh to the corporator D Venkatesh Goud during the municipal elections in 2015.

Police said even after repeated requests, Goud did not repay the loan and kept postponing the matter. At one point, he also refused to pay money and started avoiding. Unable to take this, Chary set himself ablaze on Monday and was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital. His condition is said to be stable.

