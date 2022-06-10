Man axes brother to death

Mancherial: In a shocking incident, a man reportedly axed his brother to death over property dispute at Gurvapur village in Kasipet mandal on Thursday night. The incident came to light on Friday.

Kasipet Sub-Inspector A Gangaram informed that that the deceased person was identified as Gedam Sagar (28), a daily wage earner of Gurvapur village. The accused person Gedam Sangu is a younger brother of Sagar and native of Chintaguda village in Kasipet mandal.

It was reported that Sangu deliberately picked an argument with Sagar over sharing 3 acres of land inherited from ancestors. Sangu, in fit of rage brutally attacked Sagar with an axe, resulting in spot death of the Sagar. Sangu was in Guruvapur to attend a marriage of their relatives. Sangu was denying the share of Sagar for quite a long time.

It is believed that Sagar used to request Sangu to share the property keeping his weak financial situation in consideration. Based on a complaint received from Kamala, the wife of Sagar, a case was registered against Sangu. Investigation is on.