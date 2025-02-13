Man gets life term for murdering girl

Khanapur: The district court on Wednesday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for murdering a girl who rejected his marriage proposal last year.

Nirmal District Court Judge Karuna Kumar found accused Jukindi Srikanth guilty of murder of Shetpelli Alekhya of Ambekar Nagar Colony in Khanapur town in the district on February 8, 2024.

Khanapur CI Saida Rao said that Judge Karuna Kumar sen-tenced the culprit to life imprisonment, seven years of rigor-ous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1,000

According to police, Jukindi Srikanth had been harassing Ale-khya for five years in the name of love marriage.

When she rejected his proposal, he decided to kill her anyway.

On February 8, 2024, when Alekhya was going home from the bus stand after finishing her tailoring coaching, Jukindi Srikanth hacked her to death on the roadside with a coconut knife.

The then CI D Mohan registered a case and took up the in-vestigation. The current CI Saidarao filed the charge sheet in the district court, while the district court PP Kalvakuntla Vinod Rao presented 27 witnesses and proved the crime. Dis-trict Judge Karna Kumar pronounced verdict awarding life imprisonment to the accused Jukindi Srikanth under IPC sec-tion 302, seven more years of rigorous imprisonment under IPC section 307 and a fine of Rs 1000, CI Saidarao said.

The Alekhya family members thanked PP Kalvakuntla Vinod Rao for proving the crime in the Alekhya murder case and making strong arguments in the court to punish the accused.