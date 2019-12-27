Man sets woman and her parents afire in Vikarabad

A man killed a woman and her parents in Vikarabad after she discontinued an affair with him on Thursday night.

Getting into details, the accused Narasimhulu and Anjamma developed an extramarital affair. However, Anjilamma started to avoid him for some time now which fumed Narasimhulu. On Thursday, Narasimhulu went to her home and asked to continue the relationship with him.

When the woman refused, the accused poured kerosene on her and her parents Chandramma and Hanumappa in a fit of rage and set them on fire. On hearing their screams, neighbours rushed to their place and shifted them to Tandur government hospital. The condition of Hanumappa is critical.

Anjamma, a native of Agganoor of Yalala mandal had got married to a person from Chengespur 10 years ago. She later divorced her husband and developed an affair with Narasimhulu.