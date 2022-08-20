Man stabs wife to death in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Panic triggered in Uppal of Hyderabad after a 33-year-old woman was stabbed to death, allegedly by her husband on Friday night.

The suspect identified as Deepak Kumar (40), lived along with his wife Divya and two children at Karmika Nagar in Uppal. It is reported that on the unfortunate night, an argument took place between the duo after which Deepak allegedly stabbed Divya several times, leading to her death.

The police, who shifted the body to the Gandhi Hospital mortuary, said there were issues between the two as Deepak suspected her fidelity.

A case was booked and efforts were on to nab Deepak, who is absconding.