Mancherial Collector urges citizens to join ‘Telangana Rising Vision 2047’ survey

Mancherial: District Collector Kumar Deepak appealed to citizens to participate in the ‘Citizen Survey’ launched under the Telangana Rising Vision 2047 initiative, themed ‘Your Voice — Your Vision — Our Future’.

He said the survey aims to collect valuable opinions and suggestions from the public to help the state government formulate a long-term roadmap for Telangana’s growth and development, in line with the Chief Minister’s vision, as India approaches 100 years of Independence in 2047.

The Collector noted that many citizens and NRIs are already taking part in the survey and urged all government employees to submit their ideas by October 25. He also directed officials to run extensive awareness campaigns to ensure maximum participation.

Kumar Deepak added that every citizen’s input will play a crucial role in shaping the Telangana Rising Vision 2047documentary, which envisions positioning Telangana as a leader in welfare and development. Citizens can participate in the survey by visiting the official website www.telangana.gov.in/telanganarising and sharing their views online.